Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, was sentenced Sept. 27, 2022, to 12 years in prison following his guilty pleas to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams and More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified Spiker as part of a drug conspiracy operating in Colorado, California, and the Davenport area, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Friday. Investigation revealed that, as part of the conspiracy, Spiker was obtaining methamphetamine and distributing it to other dealers and users.

When Spiker was arrested, he had a semiautomatic pistol in his pocket. Spiker knew he had previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, the release said.

In August 2022, co-defendant Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, age 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his plea to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams and More of Methamphetamine. In April 2022, co-defendant Oscar Cruz Guzman, 28, of Riverside, Calif., was sentenced to 126 months in prison for his plea to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams and More of Methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bettendorf Police Department investigated the case.