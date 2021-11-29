Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 36 months in federal prison on firearm charges.

Michael Leon Wyche, Jr., 28, was sentenced November 23 by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition and false statements during purchase of firearms. Wyche was ordered to serve two years of supervised release following his prison term and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa, Wyche purchased fourteen firearms between April and August 2020. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Wyche’s residence after recovering a firearm box that traced back to him in the residence of a suspected drug dealer. Law enforcement located one firearm, ammunition and evidence of drug use. In a post-Miranda statement, Wyche admitted purchasing more than ten firearms, but he could not provide the location of any, other than the gun located in his home. Wyche admitted to using marijuana. Wyche’s social media accounts also contained evidence of his firearms trafficking. Wyche pleaded guilty to the charges on July 21, 2021.

United States Attorney Richard Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, and the Davenport Police Department investigated the case.