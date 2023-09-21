A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

An email from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says that on September 19, Adam Michael Anderson, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography. According to public court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, in 2019, he had been convicted in Iowa of sexual exploitation of a minor. As part of his sentence, he was required to register as a sex offender. Anderson fled from his Iowa probation and was caught in Texas. Anderson was charged with failing to register as a sex offender in the Western District of Texas and received five years of supervised release. Anderson transferred his supervision to the Southern District of Iowa.

During a home contact with the United States Probation Office in October 2022, authorities discovered Anderson had two cell phones with internet capabilities, which he was prohibited from having. The cell phones were evaluated forensically and contained evidence showing Anderson communicating with a minor victim in New York. Anderson persuaded the victim to send him numerous sexually explicit images and videos. There were other images and videos of child sexual abuse material on Anderson’s cell phones, which he knowingly possessed.

Anderson was also ordered to pay $9,000 to the victims in this case. After his term of imprisonment, he will be required to serve 15 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the United States Probation Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness to reduce sexual exploitation of children. Anyone knowing of a child being sexually abused should call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1 (800) 284-7821.