Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on firearms charge

U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Garvey has sentenced a 22-year-old Davenport man to 57 months in prison for a charge of felon in possession of firearms.

Willie James Powell Jr. was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his imprisonment and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, says a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

An investigation began Sept. 2, 2020, when Davenport Police responded to a report of “suspicious and threatening activity” in the area of West 8th Street. Shortly afterward, officers found a car associated with the activity and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The car fled from officers along many residential streets, exceeded 80 miles per hour, and eventually crashed, the release says. Powell was the front-seat passenger in the car, which was stolen.

Officers found a Glock 9 mm pistol and an H&K 9 mm pistol in the car.

On April 19, 2021, Powell pleaded guilty to having both guns. As a convicted felon, he knew he was prohibited from having guns.

Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

