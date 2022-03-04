A Davenport man, David James Baber, age 53, was sentenced on March 2, 2022, to 36 months in federal prison for Felon in Possession of Firearms.

Baber was also sentenced to 24 months for a supervised release revocation, to be served consecutively for a total sentence of 60 months in prison, according to a Justice Department release Friday. Baber was ordered to serve three years of supervised to follow his imprisonment and pay a $100 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, this investigation began when law enforcement attempted to stop a moped driving erratically. Officers located the moped, without a driver, in a cornfield. A grey backpack was attached to the moped and contained guns and magazines. The moped had previously been reported stolen. Officers located Baber in the same cornfield later that morning. At the time of the offense, Baber was aware he had prior felony convictions, which prohibited his possession of firearms.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.