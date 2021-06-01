Davenport man sentenced to jail on drug charges

On Thursday, Cory Lamar Carter, 33, of Davenport, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to five years in prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Cater was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release after his prison term.

According to court documents, Carter was involved with several incidents of marijuana trafficking between the summer of 2018 and the fall 2019. Multiple packages, containing pounds of marijuana, being sent to Carter’s home were intercepted by the United States Postal Inspector.

In January 2021, Carter plead guilty to the charge.

Carter already had a prior conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to deliver marijuana.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davenport Police Department, and the United States Postal Inspector. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case.