James Anthony Rogers, 57, of Davenport, was sentenced Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to 214 months in prison for Production of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, and Attempted Enticement of a Minor (two counts).

Rogers was ordered to serve seven years of supervised release to follow his 17.8-year imprisonment and pay a $400 Special Assessment immediately, payable to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a U.S. Justice Department release.

According to court documents, the Davenport Police Department initiated an investigation into Rogers after receiving information regarding his possible involvement in the sexual solicitation of a minor male. Multiple search warrants revealed that Rogers had attempted contact with over 50 minor males and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them, the release said.

Rogers attempted to persuade the minors to send nude photographs of themselves and to meet in person to engage in sex acts for money or alcohol. A cellphone seized from Rogers contained numerous images of child pornography.

On Oct. 12, 2021, Rogers pleaded guilty to all charges.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone having knowledge of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.