Davenport man sentenced to over 16 years in federal court

Zacharia Allen Clark, 30, of Davenport, was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of a felon in possession of ammunition. He was also ordered to serve 5 years of supervised release after serving the prison sentence.

The charges stem from the early morning of September 2018 in which Clark was involved in a shots fired incident at a nightclub in Davenport. An investigation revealed that Clark pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired at another person in the nightclub’s parking lot.

Later that morning, Davenport Police stopped a car in which Clark, a known member of the Lowrider Street gang, was a passenger, along with three other known gang members.

Clark was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail. During the booking process, police found a round of ammunition in his pocket, which he is not allowed to have under federal law due to multiple prior felony convictions.

At the sentencing, Clark was deemed an armed career criminal, meaning he had at least three prior convictions of violent felonies, and that he was subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said, “Zacharia Clark was caught with a single bullet, but because of his numerous acts of violence and long criminal record, he will serve more than sixteen years in federal prison. Gang members in the Quad Cities need to pay attention. If we catch you with a gun or ammunition on the street, we will send you to federal prison.”

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.