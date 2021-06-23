Davenport man sentenced to over 20 years in prison on drug charges

On Monday, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Lelen Lee Bonds, 42, of Davenport, to 270 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Bonds was on supervised release at the time of the offense and was sentenced to 36 months in prison to run consecutive to the additional sentence.

Bonds was also ordered to serve ten years of supervised release after his prison term and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, the investigation into Bonds started in September of 2019. Investigators obtained a search warrant for a vehicle owned by Bonds and installed a GPS tracker. The tracker showed the vehicle traveled to the area of South 10th Street in Burlington, which is known by law enforcement as a high drug trafficking area.

Once back in the Quad Cities, Bonds would distribute methamphetamine.

Continued surveillance showed several trips to the Burlington area and additional incidents of suspected drug distribution.

In October 2019, law enforcement obtained search warrants for Bonds, his vehicle, and his home. During a search of the home, officers found over four ounces of ice methamphetamine.

In January 2021, a jury found Bonds guilty of the charge brought against him.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.