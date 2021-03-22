Davenport man sentenced to over 3 years on gun charge

On March 18, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Isaiah Michael McAllister, 22, of Davenport, to 37 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Following his prison term, McAllister was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The sentencing stems from a case where police encounter McAllister after he was involved in a verbal confrontation and possessed a gun. McAllister ran from the police and attempted to hide the loaded gun in the common area of an apartment complex where children were playing.

McAllister is a member of the MMG street gang.

The incident was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.