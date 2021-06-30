Davenport man sentenced to over eight years for drug charge, supervised release violation

On Monday, United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Donell Jamar Hines, 32, of Davenport, to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing cocaine base, cocaine, and heroin.

The sentence is to be served consecutively with with a supervised release revocation sentence of 24 months for a prior offense that Hines had been sentenced to in 2016, for a total prison sentence of 81 months.

Hines was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In September 2019, Davenport Police executed a search warrant at Hines’ residence in the area of Betsy Ross Place. During the search, police found a large amount of United States currency, multiple plastic baggies of drugs including cocaine and heroin, and a digital scale.

Laboratory testing determined the drugs to to be approximately 166 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of cocaine base, and 4 grams of heroin.

In February 2021, Hines admitted to having the drugs with intent to deliver them to another person, as well as the currency was proceeds from his prior distribution of drugs.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.