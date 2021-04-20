Davenport man sentenced to over four years for gun charge

On Monday, Detavion Marques Levi, 24, of Davenport, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 52 in months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Levi was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after serving his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Police began the investigation of Levi in June 2020 when they executed a search warrant on a hotel room related to a stolen vehicle. Levi, a previously convicted felon, was in the room, along with another individual, marijuana, keys to the stolen car, and a loaded handgun.

Levi initially denied having the firearm, but then claimed he held the gun briefly before police arrived. Later, Levi’s fingerprints were found on the loaded magazine of the gun.

Additional evidence was found by police that Levi had been dealing marijuana and been in possession of other firearms.

Levi was under federal supervision for a prior gun conviction at the time of this offense.

The case was investigated by the Bettendorf Police Department, the Davenport Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and was prosecuted by United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.