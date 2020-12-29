Davenport man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

A Davenport man was sentenced in federal court on December 23, 2020, for possession of child pornography in a case from 2019.

John James Ramirez, 45, of Davenport, was ordered to serve 60 months in prison for possession of child pornography and possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children.

Ramirez was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term, and to pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In 2019, the Davenport Police received information that Ramirez had images of child pornography on his home computer.

Electronic and storage devices that were seized by law enforcement during a search or Ramirez’s home were found to contain 107 images depicting child pornography of children, ranging in age from infants to teenagers, and 106 computer-generated images depicting child pornography of children. Ramirez obtained the images through the internet.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.