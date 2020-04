With 77 of Iowa's 99 counties opening back up for business Friday despite the state's predicted COVID-19 peak not yet being reached, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the fight continues, but it's time for Iowans to get back to work and up to them to be responsible when "managing the virus," stressing "personal responsibility."

"We should expect normal to look and feel a little different for a while," Reynolds said at her daily news conference in which she announced that 14 Iowans died in the past 24 hours -- another new high following Wednesday's new high of 12. "COVID-19 isn't going anywhere anytime soon. … Unfortunately, people will still get sick until a vaccine is available."