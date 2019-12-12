Davenport man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

Ron Vernon Jr., 54 hasn’t decided what he will be doing with a $150,000 Powerball prize he won in Saturday’s drawing.

“I think I’m going to put it away for a minute, and then decide what I‘m going to do with it here in a while,” Vernon said in a release by Iowa Lottery.

It was the next morning when Vernon and his wife, Terry, checked the numbers on their winning ticket that he bought at Hy-Vee, 3019 Rockingham Road in Davenport.

They matched four out of five white balls and were just one number away from winning that night’s $130 million jackpot. The amount of $50,000 was tripled because he opted for the $1 Power Play add-on, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 18-42-53-62-66, Powerball 25 and the Power Play number was 3.

Began in April 1992, Powerball is now played by 47 lotteries around the country and has grown to become one of the largest lottery jackpot.

Drawings are made at 9:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.