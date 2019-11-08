Davenport man with medical issues missing

The Davenport Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating or obtaining information regarding a missing person.

David Overton is a 49-year-old man who is approximately 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 340 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

Overton was last seen wearing dark blue sweats and a black and tan flannel jacket around noon on November 7, 2019 in the area of Bridge Avenue and Locust Street.

Police say Overton has medical issues and may be in need of medical treatment.

If you have any information about David Overton’s whereabouts, please call 911.