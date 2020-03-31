Davenport man’s project to help community lands him spot on national TV

A Davenport man’s project to help his community landed him a spot on national TV.

We introduced you to Darryl Cross last week.

He’s using his 3-D printer to make face shields for medical workers who need them while treating patients with the coronavirus. He’s gotten a lot of calls from healthcare facilities since then.

His facebook posts got him a chance to share his work on the iHeart Living Room Concert for America that aired Sunday.

“The response has been incredible in the Midwest,” Darryl Cross said. “But actually I just got my first order from Fort Lauderdale. That’s just amazing that somebody way out there, so far away from Iowa, saw my video and my little video about the durability of the mask, and they were really intrigued by it and said ‘We’re gonna Cashapp you some money, send us some of those masks, and so, the need is growing.”

Cross says he’ll keep making masks, but hopes more people with 3-D printers also start making the equipment.

You can track his progress here.