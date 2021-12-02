Davenport manufacturer to grant $5,000 STEM award to area graduate

Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) has opened up applications for its $5,000 award for new college entrants pursuing education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship is a merit- and need-based, one-time gift, named in honor of the late Thomas Keenan Evans, an area engineer and entrepreneur who founded APS in 2006. The award was created in 2017 to encourage bright, creative young people to achieve and excel and to help them change the world for the better. APS funds the scholarship.

To be eligible to apply, a student must be graduating in 2022 from a school located in Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline, Eldridge, Moline, Pleasant Valley or Rock Island. Additionally, the student must plan to enroll for the first time into an accredited college program in 2022 with a major or specific focus in a science, technology, engineering and/or math discipline.

The following required submission materials are available here:

Application form

Scholarship essay requirements

Reference letter guidelines

Deadline to apply is noon, February 28, 2022. For more information about the scholarship, click here or here. Questions may also be emailed here.