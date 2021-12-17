Davenport mayor and city council express serious concerns over merger of railroad companies

Proposed Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads

The mayor and city council of Davenport have officially expressed concerns over the impact of a proposed merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern companies.

In a letter to the Surface Transportation Board, available here, the mayor and council warn that the merger would triple the amount of trains traveling through the city on a daily basis. The letter communicated concerns of harm to infrastructure, nearby neighborhoods and Davenport’s downtown and riverfront areas.

The mayor and city council asked that the concerns be addressed before a merger is approved.

