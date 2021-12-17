Davenport mayor and city council express serious concerns over merger of railroad companies

The mayor and city council of Davenport have officially expressed concerns over the impact of a proposed merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern companies.

In a letter to the Surface Transportation Board, available here, the mayor and council warn that the merger would triple the amount of trains traveling through the city on a daily basis. The letter communicated concerns of harm to infrastructure, nearby neighborhoods and Davenport’s downtown and riverfront areas.

The mayor and city council asked that the concerns be addressed before a merger is approved.

You can read the entire letter here.