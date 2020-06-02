Davenport Mayor and Police Chief thank the public for their cooperation, extend curfew

Notice: This story has been edited to correct information on the extended curfew that was amended in a revised statement

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Police Chief Paul Sikorski released a joint statement thanking the citizens of Davenport for their actions to help keep Monday night peaceful.

In the statement, they said by respecting the curfew and staying home, turning on exterior lights, locking homes and cars, and reporting any suspicious behavior, first responders were able to effectively keep the community safe.

It was also stated that the curfew will remain in place for Tuesday night. In the following days, if a curfew is to be in effect it will be announced by noon that day. They also ask the community to continue to be vigilant in their actions to keep the city safe.

The full statement is below: