Davenport mayor creates task force for long term flood planning

It will include 20 people ranging from business owners to representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A special task force will decide how Davenport will bolster its long term flood plan moving forward.

“The maximum that we’ve done in the past will be the minimum of the future,” said Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch. “It’s going to get much, much better than we’ve ever had before.”

The task force will look at the big ideas of flood prevention, while the city focuses on what they can do now with temporary measures.

“What are we going to collaboratively protect?” said Klipsch. “Now that seems like a pretty simple issue, but when you have nine miles of riverfront, that’s a … little more complicated.”

The task force isn’t the only change.

“As an organization, we learned that despite our best efforts to communicate with out stakeholders and the community at large we need to do better, and I commit to you all that we will,” said city administrator Corri Spiegel.

The Downtown Davenport Business Coalition criticized the city before about a lack of transparency.

Business owner Dan Bush said being included in this is a big step forward, but they wouldn’t have gotten to this point had the owners not voiced their concerns in a public letter.

“I think it definitely was kind of a wake up call for everybody that we need to get in the room and we need to work this out immediately,” Bush said.

Klipsch said the task force will look at a variety of flood prevention options, like increasing the amount of wetlands along the river.

Cost is something they’ll talk about later, but the more varied their approaches are the more funding options are available.

“One of the things you don’t want to do is start thinking of a number and then cut down your creativity,” Klipsch said.

In the meantime, the businesses downtown just want their customers back.

“What we need now is a call to action to the community to come out and support these businesses,” Bush said.

The task force will have its first meeting after the Fourth of July holiday. Those meetings will be open to the public.