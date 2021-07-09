Davenport Mayor delivers State of the City address





Davenport Mayor Mike Matson provided the 2021 State of the City address to highlight Davenport’s accomplishments and plans for the future as the city moves forward after the pandemic.

There’s plans to allocate funds to prioritize safety within the community, while actively working to rebuild the city’s economic vibrancy.

One thing that ties together Davenport’s goals for safety, community development and unity, is the overall push to cultivate connections between neighbors through efforts like the Good Neighbor Project and the Davenport Dream Project.