Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gave a “State of the City” address Monday, discussing facets of the city including finances, construction, flood plan implementation and group violence intervention.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson delivers his State of the City address June 12, 2023. (City of Davenport)

Building-collapse victims, new jobs, and public safety were all topics discussed Monday at Rhythm City Casino.

Matson started the State of the City address with a moment of silence for the victims of the partial building collapse May 28 in downtown Davenport.

He said public safety is his top concern. “We’ll learn together, grow together and do better,” he said.

Matson also is eager to bring new jobs to the community with big companies like Amazon and MidAmerican, he said: “The mayors of the Quad Cities are committed to bringing in business, to bringing in jobs.”

To see highlights of the address, see the document below: