Davenport mayor hosts community listening session

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson hosted a community listening session Thursday.

People were invited to speak with the mayor about any concerns they have for Davenport.

It took place at the Eastern Avenue library.

Bike safety, loud motorcycles and fireworks were all subjects touched on, but one issue stood out among the rest.

“I’d say the shootings. You can be going anywhere and you can get shot now,” Davenport resident Bob Thompson said. “I hear gunshots and I live in a good neighborhood and I still hear gunshots in the area.”

The mayor’s community listening sessions will be hosted monthly.

The next one is set for July 12 at 5:30 at the Roosevelt Community Center.