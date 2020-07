Davenport Police Chief Paul Skorski (left) and Davenport Mayor Mike Matson at a press conference on June 1 discussing the violence from the night before.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is inviting the public to join him at City Hall on Saturday to discuss police reforms at the Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting.

Council chambers will be opened for anyone who would like to watch the electronic meeting and participate. You are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance while attending.

City Hall is at 226 West 4th Street.