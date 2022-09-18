We’re back with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.

It seems like the city is on course to finalize the conversion of 3rd and 4th streets downtown from their current one-way directions to become two-way streets.

We know the business interests with the Downtown Davenport Partnership is the driving force behind it.

Host Jim Niedelman asked Matson what kind of impact he expects from making the change.

“If we convert 4th and 3rd, we’ll have five lanes in each direction,” he said. “You would never build a one-way now.”

In the video, hear what else Matson has to say.

