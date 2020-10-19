Davenport Mayor signs executive order in response to rising COVID-19 numbers

On Monday, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson signed an executive order in response to the rising level of COVID-19 numbers in Scott County.

The executive order states:

Masks are required to be worn in City facilities by the public (Voters in City facilities for the purpose of voting are exempt; participants actively playing on field/on ice in City recreational athletic programs are exempt.

Masks are required to be worn in City facilities by staff.

Any event in City facilities that exceeds Federal, State, or Local government health guidelines related to COVID-19 outbreak shall not be held or limited to the most restrictive guideline.

In person attendance by the general public at any City of Davenport public meeting within its facilities shall be limited to 10 persons.

“Effective today, the City will be returning to previously utilized operating procedures, including hybrid council and board/commission meetings, having staff participate in those meetings virtually, limiting audience attendance and instituting limited access to City facilities,” said Mayor Matson. “As leaders in the community, we take the increase in Scott County COVID-19 cases seriously, and are leading by example in out City facilities.”

The executive order is in effect until November 30, 2020.