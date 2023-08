A Quad-City nonprofit has created a mini store to help the surrounding community of Davenport.

Gabby’s Treasures, a nonprofit that’s been around since 2006, is located at The Hippie Life in Davenport. All funds mini shop will go toward food for the community and a blessing box with food and toiletries kept on Brady St.

To donate, The Hippie Life is located at 3119 Brady St., Davenport. For more information, click here.