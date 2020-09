Party City isn’t shying away from Halloween.

The company plans to hire 20,000 seasonal employees for Halloween.

That’s not as many as last year, when they hired 25,000.

They expect this year’s Halloween season to be more scaled back.

They’ll only have 25 city pop-up stores, compared to 275 last year.

Party City in Davenport and Moline are among two brick-and-mortar locations across the country looking for seasonal work.

A list of available positions is here.