Davenport mother draws nationwide interest in ‘Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt’

Easter is two weeks from today and, due to COVID-19 concerns, some Easter egg hunt events have already been canceled.

Jessi Roberts, a mother of six from Davenport, came up with a fun alternative for her children to celebrate the holiday while also practicing social distancing: a paper Easter egg scavenger hunt.

Roberts is encouraging other families in the Quad Cities and beyond to participate in the “Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt” by decorating the windows of their homes with hand-drawn or printed paper Easter eggs.

Her idea was inspired by other social distancing scavenger hunts, such as the Galesburg-based Heart Hunters activity that’s been a hit all over the globe.

Friday morning, Roberts created the Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt Facebook group to spread the word about her idea.

“With all the ‘heart hunting’ and ‘bear hunting,’ it got me thinking about Easter and how Easter egg hunts have been canceled,” said Roberts in a post she made to the group. “If we place Easter eggs in our windows (they could be drawn yourself or just printed), then we could give kids and adults the opportunity to hunt for eggs.”

By Friday evening, the “Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt” group gained 130 members from nearly 10 states across the nation, and people were already on board to join in on the movement.

Zachary (9) and Kyreigh (5), the son and daughter of Roberts, spent the night drawing their own paper Easter eggs for the scavenger hunt.



Photos courtesy of Jessi Roberts

When they were finished, the eggs were displayed in the windows of their home, located near the Village of East Davenport.





As of Saturday evening, the “Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt” group reached over 200 members from close to 20 states and continues pique interest.

