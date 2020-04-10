Davenport mother writes book about daughter’s battle with cancer: Lindsay’s Legacy A Mother’s Memories

A Davenport mother who lost her daughter to a rare cancer is now finding the strength to tell her story.

It was four years ago when Diane Koster found out her daughter Lindsay Thul was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer.

Lindsay lost her battle to cancer 10 months later, but she now has found the strength to tell her daughter’s story.

“I am more hopeful than ever, and I’m at peace. Let me go on record being that girl that says, ‘I’ll be the one in a million to beat this,'” says Diana Koster, Lindsay’s mother, as she was reading a portion of her book ‘Lindsay’s Legacy: A Mother’s Memories’.

It’s been three years since 28-year-old Lindsay Thul passed away after her 2016 diagnosis of inflammatory breast cancer, a rare and fatal form.

“In only 10 months, she was gone,” says Koster.

But not her story. During her journey, Lindsay started a blog online to document what she was going through to educate people of the disease.

Two years after the anniversary of Lindsay’s death, her mother started writing a book about her daughter’s story.

“She wanted me to continue that after her death. So I took all of her online writings and wrote my perspective around what was happening during that time. That became ‘Lindsay’s Legacy. A Mother’s Memories,’ says Koster.”

Right now, that’s what Koster is left with: memories of her daughter.

Koster says, “Lindsay was my best friend. She had her own baby in the form of a puppy named Lola, who we now have. She just loved her family above all else.”

The book is now available on Amazon. Although it was not easy for Diane to find the strength to carry on Lindsay’s Legacy, she knew that’s what her daughter would have wanted.

“Yes, I still cry when I think about it, but people need to hear her story and know her strength,” says Koster.

The main goal for the family is to keep the conversation going, and to keep Lindsay’s legacy alive.

Click here to purchase the book.

All proceeds from the book will help other women who are in the early stages of inflammatory breast cancer. It will also help pay for testing, and to get the best treatment.

The funding will be available through the newly established Lindsay’s Legacy Fund that is set up at Genesis Health System Foundation.

