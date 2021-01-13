Davenport native appointed Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa

On January 8, 2021, Richard D. Westphal was appointed as Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa after the resignation of Marc Krickbaum.

Born and raised in Davenport, Mr. Westphal graduated from the University of Iowa in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He received a law degree from the University of Iowa, College of Law in 1990.

After being admitted into the State of Iowa bar in June 1990, Mr. Westphal began private practice from 1990 to 1993 at Reynolds and Kenline in Dubuque. Following from 1993 to 1996, he served as an assistant county attorney in both Johnson and Muscatine counties.

Mr. Westphal moved to the federal level when, in April 1996, he was designated as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in both the Northern and Southern Districts of Iowa. He specialized in methamphetamine prosecutions.

In June 1997, Mr. Westphal became an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa where he has been Branch Chief of the Davenport Branch Office in 2013, Criminal Chief in June 2018, and First Assistant United States Attorney in January 2021.

Mr. Westphal will serve as Acting United States Attorney until November 16, 2021, or until the new presidential administration selects a nominee before then.