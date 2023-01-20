Byron “BK” Davis has an invisible secret to share, which you’ll be able to see and hear at the International Steinway Artist’s upcoming concert at Davenport’s Redstone Room on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.

The concert features the friendly, enthusiastic pianist-singer and band, highlighting Davis’s newest album release, “Invisible Secret.” Davis has been called a global Latin-jazz and soul artist, a searching, well-traveled musician who has written songs in Spanish and Arabic.

B.K. Davis is a Davenport native who now lives in Burlington, Iowa.

A review of “Invisible Secret” at OneNationNews.com said: “Leading off with ‘De Teis Dancing,’ Davis throws down his world traveler gauntlet, giving the audience a whiff of the Middle East by way of Harlem. His vocals are at turns playful and soulful with twist of electronica.”

“He wrote and recorded ‘Down in Belize’ and ‘Esta Noche Una Grand Fiesta’ as a celebration of our southern neighbors. Both are lush, Latin inflected works that reflect jazz through a prism of salsa,” the review says.

Davis recorded his most straightforward jazz piece of the release with the sturdy love song, ‘For Keeps.’ “It has an Oscar Peterson piano vibe that he ably supports with a heart weary tale of persistence.”

“The title track is perfectly named,” the review says. “It’s a melancholy, meandering piano instrumental that knows every invisible secret we all keep. Its blue notes waft just above an overbearing sadness that threatens to take the listener down.”

Davis is the first Black Steinway International Artist from Iowa.

Davis, a Davenport native, has been composing and performing music for 40 years. He was raised in a musical household. His father, Bishop Ezekiel Davis, conscripted him as a teen to serve as musical director for the seven churches he oversaw, while his mother, Rose Davis, an accomplished vocalist, attended to his vocal and instrumental training, according to his bio.

The jazz pianist/singer plays more than a dozen instruments, including piano, guitar, organ and drums in idioms spanning Jazz, R&B, gospel, soul, and pop.

He has written theme music and jingles for the Boy Scouts of America and an Indianapolis 500 race, and has directed choirs throughout the Midwest and West Coast. Davis has played or toured with artists including B.B. King, Billy Preston, Gerald Albright, Michael “Patches” Stewart and the late soul legend, Johnnie Taylor. He co-wrote original music with rock and roll legend Little Richard, as well as McFadden and Whitehead.

He’s toured internationally and wrote his life story, “Ivory Towers,” which is being turned into a documentary film.

The book is about the journey/adventures of a young composer who came from humble beginnings and climbed to the top. Along the way, he battles dragons guarding mountains of gold; some of these dragons are the fogs of schizophrenia, alcohol, drugs, sex, philosophical, intellectual and religious conflicts, according to a synopsis.

“Being guided by the universe, he travels the globe and relates his unbelievable experiences with the world,” the summary says. The film will focus on Davis’s life and work, becoming the first African-American Steinway international recording artist from Iowa.

“I find performing on a Steinway enhances the quality of my music, my life and my living,” Davis has said.

Davis with a portrait of himself at Bix Bistro in Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The “Invisible Secret” album started with Davis’s original song, “Palace of Desire.” The seed was planted during a trip to Egypt, reading a book by an Egyptian author, he said in a recent interview.

“This book, ‘Palace of Desire,’ captivated my mind,” he said, noting he read others in the Cairo trilogy. “This palace concept, it’s so profound, I feel I’ve come to the center of the universe. I’m just so galvanized here, and I began composing ‘Palace of Desire’.”

You can hear and purchase the album HERE.