Davenport negotiating contract with Kings Harvest Pet Rescue

The city of Davenport is working on a contract with Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

The contract comes after the Scott County Humane Society gave a 90 day cancellation notice with the city in April. This would mean that on July 1, the humane society would stop taking in stray animals.

The humane society was asking for a 300 percent increase in the contract price, according to Kurt Allemeier, content development specialist of Davenport.

If a contract is reached with Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, this could mean more adoption options and more staff members being hired.

“It would be different with the contract with the Humane Society because they contracted out animal control completely, whereas our contract, we’d be more there to shelter animals and not necessarily be out on the streets being animal control officers,” said Rochelle Dougall, assistant director at Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

Brandon Wright, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant City Administrator of Davenport, said they are working quickly to complete the contract.