Davenport neighbor sees man with gun firing out of car window

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Shots rang out in Davenport for the second time in less than 24 hours.

This incident happened on Brown Street between Third and Fourth Streets just before 4:30 p.m.

A neighbor told Local 4 News he heard eight to 10 shots and then looked out his window to see a man with a gun hanging out a car’s passenger window.

We were the only station on the scene as Davenport police and a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy searched the block. We saw their crime scene unit place several markers on the ground. They also searched a nearby alley.

The neighbor tells us this seems like it’s becoming a daily issue. We checked our archives and this is at least the sixth shots fired incident police have investigated this month. The most recent report in that area of Davenport happened on July 29, and it was about two blocks west of today’s scene.

We reached out to Davenport police for more details, but we have not heard back.