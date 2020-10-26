Davenport neighbors stunned to see fatal shooting

Davenport Police have identified 19-year-old Lavonta Baker of Davenport as the victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday.

It happened just before 11:00 a.m. on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street in Davenport. When officers arrived they found Baker unresponsive in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local 4 News spoke with a neighbor who said he heard six shots on Sunday morning and later saw police lights through his window. When he looked outside he saw police, medics and the aftermath of the violence.

He said the neighborhood is pretty quiet and tightknit, which made the deadly incident even more surprising.