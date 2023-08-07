Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society based in Rock Island, last week honored Ann Schwickerath — executive director of nonprofit Project Renewal — with a Nation of Neighbors empowerment award and $10,000 grant.



The award and grant given to Schwickerath is one of 10 Royal Neighbors will present nationwide this fall as part of the Nation of Neighbors program. Two other QC nonprofits were selected this year — Linda Lannan for Minnie’s Maison and Gloria Mancilla for Casa Guadalupe.

Ann Schwickerath, left, executive director of Project Renewal, and the Royal Neighbors member who nominated her for the award, Barbara Montgomery.

A membership organization with more than 250,000 members nationwide, Royal Neighbors of America offers life insurance and annuity products to its members and is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities. Nation of Neighbors is Royal Neighbors’ signature women’s empowerment program which recognizes and supports women who work to empower women and girls through a nonprofit, business, or program.

The company called Ann Schwickerath “a legendary and influential non-profit leader who creates positive change that empowers women and members of her community.” Since 1994, she has served as executive director of Project Renewal, a local nonprofit at 906 W. 5th St., Davenport, dedicated to serving underprivileged youth through after-school and summer activities.

“Ann’s remarkable service has not only transformed Project Renewal into a recognized non-profit leader, but created ripple effects in the lives of the female students she has served, educated, and mentored,” Royal Neighbors member Barbara Montgomery wrote in her nomination letter. “The lives of countless youth are better thanks to Ann’s influence and presence.”

Amy Jones, right, director of philanthropy for Royal Neighbors, with Schwickerath (center) and representatives of Royal Neighbors and Project Renewal on Aug. 3, 2023.

“For decades, Ann has nourished her neighborhood through the women and children she supports with summer and after school programs,” said Amy Jones, Royal Neighbors director of philanthropy. “Her vision and leadership to provide a safe and educational space for children has impacted generations of families. We applaud her for using her passion to serve others with her talents and resources – and her ability to rally others to serve as well.”

Project Renewal’s main purpose is to be a positive presence for children and families in a fragile neighborhood of Davenport. Service is extended through day-to-day contact with children through treats, educational, recreational, and social activities throughout the year in Project Renewal’s Afterschool and Summer Programs, as well as through the live-in staff’s daily presence, according to a Royal Neighbors release.

For many children, struggling with everyday issues, Project Renewal is one of the few anchors in their lives. Project Renewal is an important organization in our community which can deeply impact the life of a child and is very rewarding personally for those who volunteer or provide financial support.

At the award presentation Aug. 3, 2023 were (L-R) Amy Jones, Barbara Montgomery and Ann Schwickerath at Project Renewal, 906 W. 5th St., Davenport.

Project Renewal will be using the Nation of Neighbors grant to fund furnishings that will enhance fitness, art, science, music, nutritional, and mental health programming, and community partnerships, RNA sad.

For information on the nonprofit, click HERE. For more on Nation of Neighbors, click HERE.