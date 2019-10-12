Davenport officer Ryan Leabo awarded Purple Heart after near-death shooting

Officers from across Iowa got together this week in Waterloo to exchange ideas, share stories and to honor Davenport Police Officer Ryan Leabo, who came inches from death in the line of duty.

Officer Leabo was only two years on the force when he came face-to-face with a suspect carrying a gun, prepared to take the young officer’s life.

Not quite six months after that close call with death, Officer Leabo relives that terrifying day.

Local 4’s Mike Mickle was there in Waterloo, where Officer Leabo received the Purple Heart, and the police call that eventually erupted in gunfire was described in horrific detail.

Officer Leabo is still healing those emotional scars from the day he almost died and wasn’t prepared to speak on camera.

This is the third Purple Heart awarded to Davenport officers in just the past two years.

The Local 4 News documentary “Inches From Death” tells the story of the night Officer Leabo was shot.