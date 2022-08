The Davenport Police Association invites the community to Vander Veer Botanical Park near the large fountain on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6-8 p.m. the Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social.







(contributed photos)

Attendees can have a free single-dip Whitey’s Ice Cream cone or a Fla-vorice Popsicle, and meet and greet Davenport Police Officers at this family-friendly event.