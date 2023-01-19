An open house will be held at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the retirement of Marilyn Smith, a longtime employee.

Smith will be retiring that day from Davenport Memorial Park after 44 years of service to the cemetery, the local funeral homes she has interacted with and families whom she has helped, according to a Thursday release from the cemetery.

Marilyn Smith is retiring after 44 years of working for Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. (photo: Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery)

“I came to Davenport Memorial Park in 1978, answering a help-wanted ad in the paper, was hired on the spot and have been here ever since,” she said. “I stayed, because I love to help people!”

To put this in perspective, Smith has been an employee of Davenport Memorial Park for 45% of the time the cemetery has existed and during that time, she has been here to help thousands of Quad Cities families.

Part of the grounds of Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, at 1022 E. 39th St.

In addition to her years of diligent service to Davenport Memorial Park, Smith is also very active in the community, the release said. She has participated in and completed the Bix 7 race each year for more than 30 years, is well known at the North Family YMCA for working out five days a week and raised her five children here.

In her upcoming free time, Smith looks forward to traveling to visit her children, who are spread across the country, her 12 grandchildren and one (soon to be two) great-grandchildren. Also an avid sports fan, she will dedicate more time to cheering on her many favorite teams, in many favorite sports, but especially her beloved Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs, the release said.

Davenport Memorial Park is at 1022 E. 39th St., Davenport.