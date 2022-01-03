Davenport organ donor honored in 2022 Rose Parade

Two Iowa families traveled to California last week to decorate a float featured in Sunday’s 2022 Rose Parade.

They honored their family members who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Honorees included 9-day-old Lilah Shnurman, of Cumming, and 30-year-old Justin Lockett, of Davenport.

Both families helped create floragraphs — portraits of donors created with organic materials — that were on the float.

Lilah’s family donated her heart valves for transplant, and her lungs for research, after she passed away in 2018 from anencephaly.

Lockett passed away from a traumatic brain injury in 2014.

Doctors say he saved five lives by donating his lungs, heart, liver, pancreas and kidneys.

In addition, he helped another 300 people by donating his bones, skin, corneas and tissues.