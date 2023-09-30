The 26-year-old parents of a Davenport toddler have pleaded guilty in connection with his death after authorities say he died from ingesting illegal drugs, court records show.

In documents filed earlier this month in Scott County Court, Tyler Akright and Malea Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment – serious injury, child endangerment – bodily injury, and child endangerment, records show.

Tyler Akright, Malea Wilson (Scott County Jail)

The incident in August 2021

On Aug. 7, 2021, Davenport Police responded to the area of West 13th and Washington streets in reference to a toddler (31 months old) wandering alone in the alley at 2:22 a.m., arrest affidavits say. The back door to the residence where the child belonged was open.

According to affidavits, police allege that attempts to contact the residents were unsuccessful, so entry was made. Officers saw a handgun and a large amount of cash in plain view. Akright and Wilson were on the second floor.

A consent search of the residence was conducted, according to affidavits. Officers found almost 800 grams of marijuana, 75 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2.4 grams of cocaine.

During a search of a cell phone seized from the incident, police found a message stating Akright was in the process of obtaining 30 mg of “percs” (known to be mixed/cut with Fentanyl).

“Percs” refers to Percocet, a strong opioid used to treat pain after surgery or an injury.

There were also conversations between Akright and Wilson about consuming and selling controlled substances at the residence, police allege in affidavits.

The incident in October 2021

Affidavits say that on Oct. 11, 2021, police again were called to the residence on the 1300 block of West 13th Street in reference to a child not breathing. Akright and Wilson “did knowingly use and sell controlled substances at/from their residence, which would create substantial risk to the well-being and physical safety of the victim, who was their 22-month-old son. As a result of this risk, the victim was pronounced deceased,” police allege in affidavits.

The cause of death, affidavits say, was later discovered as an acute drug – fentanyl – intoxication. Akright and the co-defendant “stated they were with the decedent and his brother for the entire day leading up to the death, and no one else was with them or at their residence.”

Drug tests were completed on both children, affidavits say, and both tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and THC.

About fentanyl

Fentanyl is a strong opioid used as a pain medication. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States, the CDC says.

Akright is set for sentencing Nov. 15 in Scott County Court, where Wilson is set for sentencing Nov. 16, court records say.