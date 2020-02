The Davenport School District is considering where to make significant budget cuts.

Superintendent Robert Kobylski presented plans last night to cut 4.7 million dollars as a way to balance the budget.

Closing a school and laying off 42 employees across the district are among the big moves included in that decision.

Local 4 News wants you to weigh in on what should happen.

We spoke to some parents Wednesday afternoon about what they’re hoping for.

A decision is expected Thursday night.