The City of Davenport’s Parks and Recreation department earned national reaccreditation for the second time in the last 10 years.
First accredited in 2011, Davenport Parks and Recreation was the only accredited parks and recreation department in Iowa until 2021, and it is still the only accredited agency in the Quad Cities. According to a release:
National accreditation takes place every five years with annual reporting of compliance milestones. The National Parks and Recreation Association’s (NRPA) Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) is the only national accreditation of park and recreation agencies and is a valuable measure of an agency’s commitment to providing the highest level of service.Davenport Parks and Recreation
“This reaccreditation is a measurement of our department’s commitment to the Davenport community to provide quality stewardship, management, programming, and service in our parks and facilities,” Chad Dyson, Davenport Parks and Recreation Director, said. “I am proud of the hard work of our staff leading up to and during the review process as well as our continued efforts in preparation of the next review in 2027.”
