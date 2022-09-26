The City of Davenport’s Parks and Recreation department earned national reaccreditation for the second time in the last 10 years.

First accredited in 2011, Davenport Parks and Recreation was the only accredited parks and recreation department in Iowa until 2021, and it is still the only accredited agency in the Quad Cities. According to a release:

DPR Staff at NRPA Conference: (L to R) Chad Dyson-Parks and Recreation Director, Betsy Tubbs-Senior Park Operations Manager, Theresa Hauman-Senior Recreation Manager, Becca Niles, Community Outreach Manager in attendance at the Best of the Best Awards presentation. (photo: Davenport Parks and Recreation)

“This reaccreditation is a measurement of our department’s commitment to the Davenport community to provide quality stewardship, management, programming, and service in our parks and facilities,” Chad Dyson, Davenport Parks and Recreation Director, said. “I am proud of the hard work of our staff leading up to and during the review process as well as our continued efforts in preparation of the next review in 2027.”

