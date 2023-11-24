In under a month, Santa will be traveling the globe on his yearly holiday trek, and Davenport Parks and Recreation wants to help you get your letters to the big man himself!

From November 25 through December 15, kids of all ages can drop off Letters to the North Pole at The River’s Edge, Fejervary Learning Center and Vander Veer Conservatory. It’s as easy as writing a letter, dropping it off and watching your mailbox for a letter from one of Santa’s helpers.

Letters to the North Pole (Davenport Parks & Recreation)

“Last year the North Pole Local Davenport Outposts received all types of letters from children that included Christmas lists, colorings, letters saying thank you and even letters asking for Christmas wishes for siblings or parents,” Amanda Randerson, Events Supervisor, said. “This is an opportunity for us to spread extra

holiday cheer within the Davenport community, and we are so happy to be doing this once again, with the goal of reaching even more children and families!”

Letters can be dropped off Saturday, November 25 through Friday, December 15 at the following locations:

The River’s Edge, 700 W. River Dr., Davenport

Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport

Vander Veer Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport

For more information and holiday fun, click here.