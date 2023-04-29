Mike Salter wants his sign back – and he’ll give you $100 if you lead him to its whereabouts.

Salter, owner of Del Rich Co./Neat Stuff, 224 W. 3rd St., Davenport, says a brazen thief stole a huge vintage metal “Frigidaire Appliances” sign – about 4′ by 6′ – right from his front door about 10 a.m. Saturday during business hours.

This sign was stolen during business hours Saturday from Del Rich/Neat Stuff in Davenport. (Mike Salter)

He said cameras are on various buildings around the store, so the theft might be caught on surveillance. He says he’ll give $100 to anyone who knows where the sign is.

“Old metal signs like that are very poplar right now,” he said, partly because of shows like “American Pickers.”

Salter has reported the theft to police, but he also asks the community for help. “Maybe there’s a chance somebody saw (the incident,)” he told Local 4 News.

The sign was among items the staff sets outside and takes in every day at the close of business, he said. He asks anyone with information to call their local police department or email Del Rich Co. at delrichco@aol.com.