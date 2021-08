Now that schools are back in session, police want you to slow down and will be watching if you don’t.

Davenport’s Police Department is increasing enforcement around school zones as a way to help keep kids safe.

Officers want drivers to know the speed limit in school zones around Davenport are 25 miles per hour from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first time a driver speeds in a school zone, the maximum fine is $150 and the second time it’s a maximum fine of $300.