The Davenport Police Department has received several reports of a scam taking place in the city. These scammers pose as utility workers to gain entry into people’s homes. While residents are distracted, they or their partners commit thefts. The scammers can be very convincing by wearing utility uniforms or having ID badges and acting very persistent. Residents are advised that if they encounter a scam like this and the scammer refuses to leave, call 9-1-1.

The Davenport Police Department has these tips to avoid being victimized by this scam:

Trust, but verify. Never allow anyone you don’t know or a business whose services you didn’t request enter your home. If someone says they’re with a utility company or other business and tries to enter your home, call the publicly available phone number for the business to confirm the information.

Don’t be fooled by official looking uniforms, work vests or ID badges. If you didn’t call or request the service, don’t open the door.

Keep your windows and doors locked, even when you are home, and always look out a window to see who is at the door.

Never open your door to someone you don’t know. Don’t give them a chance to push the door in.

If you have been affected by this scam and have lost property or money, you can file a report online here.