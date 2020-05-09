Davenport photographer gives high school seniors something to smile about: Free senior pictures

With graduations being postponed and canceled for the Class of 2020, seniors are also missing out on their senior photos.

One local photographer wants to make sure graduating students still get the opportunity.

Josh Warren-Collinson is a freelance photographer in Davenport, and he is offering free photo sessions for seniors.

Friday morning was his first shoot at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.

He wants to make sure seniors have something to look back on during this hard time.

“It’s a good closure to their year, and that’s what I’m aiming for,” says Warren- Collinson.

Ending the school year early was tough for Moline High School senior Sarah Knoles.

“It sucks because I can’t see my teacher. All my choir concerts had been canceled,” says Knoles.

She says a lot of other senior opportunities were taken away from her, so to be able to take senior pictures means a lot.

Knoles says, “It makes me feel a lot better because it means somebody cares about the seniors.”

“Being able to give to these guys and give them some aspect of that is absolutely amazing,” says Warren- Collinson.

Warren-Collinson plans to take pictures for 50 seniors.

If you have a senior who is missing out on their senior portraits, you can send a message to Warren- Collinson on his Facebook page.