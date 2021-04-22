Davenport planning controlled burns of prairie vegetation

The City of Davenport will conduct several controlled burns of prairie vegetation at three locations over the next few weeks.

“What the public may not know is native plants require fire, or periodic burning, to

thrive and to control the spread of invasive and noxious plant species. Because fire is

vital to the health and productivity of these important ecological systems, the City

conducts controlled burns in the spring and fall to keep these natural assets working,”

said Brittany Ackerland, Urban Conservationist.

The first is planned for Friday at Lindsay Park near the Village of East Davenport. The controlled burns at the other two locations at Duck Creek Golf Course and the Eastern Avenue Library will be scheduled before mid-May.

Various weather conditions can factor in the exact date and time of each controlled burn, but adjacent and affected property owners will be notified and signage will be placed when the burns are conducted.

The City’s Park and Recreation and Public Works Departments will conduct the burns, along with the Davenport Fire Department on site to assist with burn control if necessary.

Even though wind conditions will be monitored for each burn to try to keep the smoke from occupied buildings, nearby buildings will probably still be impacted. Those with smoke allergies or asthma would be advised to keep windows shut during and several hours after the controlled burn, or even leave the area if possible.

For more information about the controlled burns, visit this website and click on the “Controlled Burns” tab.